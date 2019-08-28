Home

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
BONNIE K. MANGUN


1949 - 2019
BONNIE K. MANGUN Obituary
Bonnie K. Mangun

Bonnie's family will receive friends Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 9 a.m. –

11 a.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville, Ohio.

Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Harmon officiating. Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery in

Carrollton, Ohio.

In Lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the family to help defray medical costs. The complete obituary can be viewed, and condolences shared with the family online at:

www.paqueletfalk.com

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Aug. 28, 2019
