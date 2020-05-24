Bonnie K. Unkefer
1942 - 2020
Bonnie K. Unkefer

Age 77, of Canton, passed away Friday May 22, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center. She was born June 20, 1942 in Robertsville, Ohio to the late Samuel and Gladys (Wallace) Rojice. She was a graduate of Canton South High School. Bonnie retired from Canton City Schools with more than 20 years of service and was a member of Indian Run Christian Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Unkefer in 2019. Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Jeff) Bunting; granddaughter, Samantha (Kyle) Kron; brother, Chet (Cynthia) Rojice; two sisters, Virginia Wachenschwanz and Linda (Gale) Van Wagner; brother-in-law, Carl (Nancy) Unkefer; several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Bonnie's life will be Saturday May 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Indian Run Christian Church with Terry Bailey officiating. We will follow CDC guidelines of social distancing throughout the gathering. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Indian Run Christian Church. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Sanders

330-488-0222

Published in The Repository on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Indian Run Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 23, 2020
All the Frills
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
