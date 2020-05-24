Bonnie K. Unkefer
Age 77, of Canton, passed away Friday May 22, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center. She was born June 20, 1942 in Robertsville, Ohio to the late Samuel and Gladys (Wallace) Rojice. She was a graduate of Canton South High School. Bonnie retired from Canton City Schools with more than 20 years of service and was a member of Indian Run Christian Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Unkefer in 2019. Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Jeff) Bunting; granddaughter, Samantha (Kyle) Kron; brother, Chet (Cynthia) Rojice; two sisters, Virginia Wachenschwanz and Linda (Gale) Van Wagner; brother-in-law, Carl (Nancy) Unkefer; several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Bonnie's life will be Saturday May 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Indian Run Christian Church with Terry Bailey officiating. We will follow CDC guidelines of social distancing throughout the gathering. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Indian Run Christian Church. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Sanders
330-488-0222
Sanders
330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on May 24, 2020.