Bonnie K. Unkefer
Bonnie K. Unkefer

A celebration of Bonnie's life will be Saturday May 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Indian Run Christian Church with Terry Bailey officiating. We will follow CDC guidelines of social distancing throughout the gathering. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Indian Run Christian Church. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Sanders

330-488-0222

Published in The Repository on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Indian Run Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
