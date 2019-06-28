Bonnie L. McGraner



75, of Massillon, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Bonnie was born on February 4, 1944 in Massillon, the daughter of the late



Harry and Alice (Morsheiser) Buerger. Bonnie loved the outdoors, playing bingo, shopping, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the Sons and Daughters of Herman, Moose Lodge #481 and St. Joseph Catholic Church. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her



daughter, Shawn Henson; and her sister, Jene Berthiamume.



She is survived by her children, Simone Perez of Fort



Lauderdale, FL and Mitch McGraner of Massillon; grand-



children: Angelina Perez, Brett Henson, Brittney Henson and Dallas Mitchell McGraner; two great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters: Dorothy Westfall, Billy (Kathy) Buerger, Rita Taylor, and Danny Calvin; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Bonnie's life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 12 – 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the .



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory



(330) 833-3222 Published in The Repository on June 28, 2019