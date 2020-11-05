Bonnie M. Macksyn
Age 80, of Louisville, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. She was born in Canton March 1, 1940, a daughter of the late John and Beatrice (Ridgeway) Seeton, and was a life resident of this area. Bonnie enjoyed bowling, playing cards, visiting casinos, and watching western films.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 31 years, John H. Macksyn, Jr., on Oct. 2, 2005; two sons, Brian Macksyn and Gerald Baker; a daughter, Patricia Angione; brother, Robert Seeton; sister, Barbara Seeton; and a granddaughter, Patricia Higham. Bonnie is survived by three daughters, Bonnie Deaton, Brenda Baker and Janice Palmer; a step daughter, Christina Macksyn; a son, Russell Meriner; a step son, John (Tammy) Macksyn; numerous grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, Novah and Evelyn Windemuth, and two brothers, Ted and Gorden Seeton.
According to Bonnie's wishes there will be no visitation or services. Following cremation interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Louisville. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 456-4766