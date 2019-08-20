|
|
Bonnie M. Walter (Bloom)
73, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Aug. 18, 2019. Bonnie was born in Batavia, N.Y., on Dec. 19, 1945. Bonnie spent a lifetime devoted to medicine and the nursing profession, spending time as an instructor at Mercy School of Nursing and culminating in her career as head of the Mercy Wound Care Center, Mercy Medical Center, Canton, Ohio. She lived most of her life in the Canton area, moving here in 1973.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edmund and Edith Bloom, as well as, by her sister, Eileen Brewer (Bloom). She is survived by her husband of 51 years, John; daughters, Shannon Clear, Stefanie McClary and Hollie Waaland; grandchildren, Dylan, Derek, Bryce and Braden Clear; Ava, Chase and Jaxon McClary; and Will and Lila Waaland. She is also survived by her brother, Edmund Bloom and sister, Claudia Sowell (Bloom).
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home, 5850 Wales NW, Massillon. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22 at St Paul Catholic Church, 241 South Main Street of North Canton. Internment will be at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sage Park Alzheimer's Special Care Center, 5201 Morse Rd, Gahanna, OH 43230. Condolences to the family may be made at Heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Aug. 20, 2019