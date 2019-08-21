|
Bonnie M. Walter (Bloom)
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home, 5850 Wales NW, Massillon. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22 at St Paul Catholic Church, 241 South Main Street of North Canton. Internment will be at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sage Park Alzheimer's Special Care Center, 5201 Morse Rd, Gahanna, OH 43230. Condolences to the family may be made at Heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home
330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Aug. 21, 2019