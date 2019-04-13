|
Bonnie Rebecca Marchand
Age 76, died peacefully on April 10, just 12 minutes before her 77th birthday. She was diagnosed with a very aggressive cancer just within the past month. Bonnie was born on April 11, 1942 to Harvey and Elizabeth (Ward) Denton. She graduated from Bath High School in Lima, Ohio. She attended The Ohio State University & the American Floral Art School in Chicago. She married Thomas John Marchand in 1965, & was preceded in death by Tom on May 4, 2011. She retired from The Hoover Company.
Bonnie is survived by her daughters, Becky (John) Yehl, & Tracy (John) Mitchell, & her 3 grandkids, Maddie, Sophie, & Charlie Mitchell. Her favorite thing was to spend time with her grandkids. She really loved watching the kids play sports, especially Charlie's wrestling & football. She also enjoyed floral arranging, fishing, watching cooking shows, sports, & playing slot machines. Even in finding out she had cancer, she always kept her sense of humor. She was the funniest, most loving, caring, & generous mom and grandma.
Bonnie wanted everyone to know that she had a good life, a fun life, & that she lived it her way. She told her daughters in the last week of her life that she was ready to go meet their dad, as well as her parents, grandparents, & all of the dogs she's loved. She always loved a party.
Friends & relatives are invited to join Bonnie's family in celebrating her life on Saturday, April 20 from 4 to 7 pm at Arrowhead Golf Club, 1500 Rogwin Cir SW, North Canton Ohio. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the JDRF-Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Interment of her ashes will be at a later date with immediate family.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 13, 2019