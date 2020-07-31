Bonnie Sue Rieger



Family and friends may call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, 140 S. Bodmer Ave., Strasburg, on Saturday, August 1, 9:30 - 11 a.m. A funeral service, officiated by Fr. Benson Okpara, will follow at 11. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be observed and masks are a State mandate. Burial will be in St. Aloysius Cemetery, Strasburg. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Bonnie, please visit the Obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Instead of flowers, the family suggests that contributions in Bonnie's memory be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Ste. E, Uniontown, OH 44685, or, to Mercy Medical Home Health Care, 1320 Mercy Dr. N.W., Canton, OH 44708.



