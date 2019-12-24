Home

Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
Bonnie Sue Steinmetz


1947 - 2019
Bonnie Sue Steinmetz Obituary
Bonnie Sue Steinmetz

age 72 of Jackson Township, passed away Thursday afternoon, Dec. 19, 2019. She was born Sept. 7, 1947 in Lakewood, Ohio to the late Edward and Laura Mae (Plain) Dahlke. Bonnie received her BS degree from Bowling Green State University and her MS in Library Science from Kent State University. She served as a school librarian for 30 years. Bonnie was a member of the Canton Women's Junior League.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, William Steinmetz; sons, Bryan Steinmetz, and Bryce (Alicia) Steinmetz; grandsons, Matthew, Camden, and Thomas; and sister, Beckie Lee (David) Baratko.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Friends may call from 10a.m.-12p.m. on Saturday, two hours before services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stark County Humane Society or The Village of St. Edward's in Fairlawn. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Edward's for their loving care of Bonnie.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 24, 2019
