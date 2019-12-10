|
In Loving Memory of
Brad Cox "Coxy"
4/10/1975 - 12/10/2017
It's been 2 years now since your death. You're still in our hearts and minds and you are still making us laugh and cry because your stories and memories live on. We miss you more and more each day and we thank God for each
and every day
that we had you with us.
No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why.
We love you and miss you, Your Family and Friends
Published in The Repository on Dec. 10, 2019