Bradley J. Yund
73, died on Sunday June 21, 2020 as the result of a mowing accident on his home property – a sudden end to a life well lived. Brad had a servant's heart and he ministered spiritually, emotionally, professionally and in many other ways to those he encountered. His faith and family were of the utmost importance, standing by them wherever and whenever.
Brad was born in Wooster, Ohio, May 1, 1947 to Carl J. Yund and Dorothy Jane (Koch) Yund. He attended Wooster City Schools graduating from Wooster High School with the class of 1965. He obtained the rank of Eagle Scout and was a Varsity Football player doing serious damage from his defensive end position. He attended Kent State University, studying Criminal Justice while working as a dispatcher for the Ohio State Patrol. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in the fall of 1967 during the Vietnam War. When he finished basic training he married his high school sweetheart, Darlene Cheuvront. He finished his enlistment with the rank of Staff Sargent, serving as a Drill Sargent at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. Upon his Honorable Discharge in 1970, he followed his father into police work on the Wooster Police Force. He left the police department with the opportunity to become a business owner but never left the life of service to others. In 1973 he purchased the Beall Avenue Carwash in Wooster, eventually expanding to multiple locations in Northeast Ohio. He recruited his brother, Bob, and later, Brad's son, Andy, joined that team and remains in the business. Brad served a term as the president of the Ohio Carwash Association. Brad remained in the carwash business until 1997. During those years, he and Darlene served as residential directors of a home for people with disabilities and were very active in the ministry of their church. Brad was one of the founding members of the Church of the Savior in Wooster as well as helping establish Young Life Ministry of Wayne County. He served on the board or had a significant volunteer relationship with the YMCA, Young Life, Salvation Army, Hospice, Every Women's House, Interfaith Housing, Boy Scouts and Rotary. In his spare time he trained and became a volunteer fire fighter and paramedic with the Wooster Township Fire Department. In 1997 he and Darlene moved full time to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, where they had vacationed every year with their children. In 1999 they were lured back to Ohio with the birth of their first grandchild, Emily Cullen. You see, family was always first. For the last two decades Brad and Darlene have been devoted to their immediate and extended families particularly pouring their lives into their grandchildren. Brad served in various lay ministerial roles in his church and recently as a volunteer counselor with the Veterans Administration. They continued to live out their faith actively, going on several mission trips, serving any and all in need, particularly supporting and ministering to missionaries all over the United States and the world.
Brad is survived by Darlene, his cherished wife of 53 years, their two children Laura Beth Cullen (Stephen) and David Andrew Yund (Keri), six grandchildren, Brooke Yund, Morgan Yund, Jaydin Yund, Emily Cullen (fiancé Collin Paich), William Cullen and Mary Cullen. He is also survived by brother Robert Koch Yund (Lisa) of Medina and sisters Sandra Amann (Paul) of Canton, Bonnie Drushal (Doug) of Wooster, and Cheryl Iaquinta (Mike) of Westerville, and many nieces and nephews and their families who all adored their "Uncle Brad". Brad was predeceased by his parents and his much loved step-mother Laurene Yund.
A memorial service will be held at Heartland Community Church, 3400 Weymouth Road, Medina, Ohio, at 1:00 pm Monday June 29. You are invited to pay your last respects and honor the memory of Brad on Monday from 12:30 -1:00 pm at the church. A private burial will take place at a later date in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Wayne County, 1900 Akron Road, Wooster, OH 44691, which Brad had served as a Board member and volunteer.
BRAD WAS A GOOD MAN.
"WELL DONE, GOOD AND FAITHFUL SERVANT."
Published in The Repository on Jun. 25, 2020.