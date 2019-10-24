|
|
Bradley Laird
The guitar and singing voice of Bradley Laird, age 58, went silent at 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 after a lingering illness. Brad was a 1980 graduate of Jackson High School and graduated from The University of Akron in 1985. He was a lifetime resident of Willowdale Lake. Brad and his long-time music partner Chris Hess were known as B&C and performed at many venues throughout the area.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Janet (Eastman) Laird, son Josh, parents Louise and Bill Laird, sister Bethann (Rick) Hinig and nephews Bronson (Sarah) and Brock (Sarah) Witting and many special friends.
Cremation has taken place and there will be a fundraiser for his family Sunday, November 3rd from 3-8 p.m. at Loby's, 4736 Hills and Dales Road NW Canton and a celebration of his life at Willowdale Clubhouse at a later date.
"Thanks for being my hero Dad, I love you" – Josh
Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 24, 2019