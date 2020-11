Or Copy this URL to Share

Bradley P.



Harvey



54, formerly of Massillon passed away at his home in Fredericksburg, Texas.



Proceeded in death by father, Larry Harvey. Survived by mother, Ila Harvey; children, Lauren and Logan, and sister, Pamela (Scott) Gainey.



Services on date to be



determined.



