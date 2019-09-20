Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Resources
More Obituaries for Brady Spence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brady M. Spence


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brady M. Spence Obituary
Brady M. Spence

passed away unexpectedly at home, on September 17, 2019. He was born on March 29, 1966 and was the only child of the late Peg Spence of Barberton. Brady graduated from Barberton High School in 1984 where he excelled at cross country, track, and "running from trouble"! He was employed by a private security company and stayed involved in the schools with his t-shirt business. Anyone who knew Brady, knew that he was always an avid Barberton Magics fan and followed Barberton Sports closely. He coached summer baseball, middle school basketball and track, as well as coaching his own children in various sports.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Jamie, and his precious children, Adrienne and Andrew.

Private services were held for the family. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brady's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now