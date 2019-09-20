|
Brady M. Spence
passed away unexpectedly at home, on September 17, 2019. He was born on March 29, 1966 and was the only child of the late Peg Spence of Barberton. Brady graduated from Barberton High School in 1984 where he excelled at cross country, track, and "running from trouble"! He was employed by a private security company and stayed involved in the schools with his t-shirt business. Anyone who knew Brady, knew that he was always an avid Barberton Magics fan and followed Barberton Sports closely. He coached summer baseball, middle school basketball and track, as well as coaching his own children in various sports.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Jamie, and his precious children, Adrienne and Andrew.
Private services were held for the family. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
