Brandi McCoy
age 39, of Louisville, Ohio passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29, 2020 in her home. She was born Jan. 14, 1981 in Marietta Ohio. Brandi was an LPN, but the job she truly loved was being a wife, mother and child of God. She passionately attended all the kids sporting events, enjoyed running (okay jogging) and volunteering for her church, Louisville Schools and the Louisville Athletic Booster Club. She had worked as a nurse for Louisville City Schools and St. Lukes.
Brandi is survived by her husband, Aaron McCoy; two daughters, Gracie and Ellie McCoy; her father, Clarence (Laurie) Kindler; a sister, Alisha (Jim) Miller; a brother, Nathaniel Kindler; two step brothers, Dan and Peter Mucci and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara (Gump) Kindler.
Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Friday morning at Louisville Christian Church, 1800 South Chapel St, Louisville, OH 44641. Calling hours will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday evening at the church. Brandi will be laid rest in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations made to the "Full Belly Account" (Please no flowers). Checks can be made out to Louisville Food Service and mailed to 407 E. Main St, Louisville, OH 44641 Atn: Jan Williams. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
age 39, of Louisville, Ohio passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29, 2020 in her home. She was born Jan. 14, 1981 in Marietta Ohio. Brandi was an LPN, but the job she truly loved was being a wife, mother and child of God. She passionately attended all the kids sporting events, enjoyed running (okay jogging) and volunteering for her church, Louisville Schools and the Louisville Athletic Booster Club. She had worked as a nurse for Louisville City Schools and St. Lukes.
Brandi is survived by her husband, Aaron McCoy; two daughters, Gracie and Ellie McCoy; her father, Clarence (Laurie) Kindler; a sister, Alisha (Jim) Miller; a brother, Nathaniel Kindler; two step brothers, Dan and Peter Mucci and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara (Gump) Kindler.
Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Friday morning at Louisville Christian Church, 1800 South Chapel St, Louisville, OH 44641. Calling hours will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday evening at the church. Brandi will be laid rest in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations made to the "Full Belly Account" (Please no flowers). Checks can be made out to Louisville Food Service and mailed to 407 E. Main St, Louisville, OH 44641 Atn: Jan Williams. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 1, 2020.