Brandi McCoy

Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Friday morning at Louisville Christian Church, 1800 South Chapel St, Louisville, OH 44641. Calling hours will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday evening at the church. Brandi will be laid rest in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations made to the "Full Belly Account" (Please no flowers). Checks can be made out to Louisville Food Service and mailed to 407 E. Main St, Louisville, OH 44641 Atn: Jan Williams. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.



Stier-Israel Funeral Home



330-875-1414

