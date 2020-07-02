1/
Brandi McCoy
Brandi McCoy

Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Friday morning at Louisville Christian Church, 1800 South Chapel St, Louisville, OH 44641. Calling hours will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday evening at the church. Brandi will be laid rest in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations made to the "Full Belly Account" (Please no flowers). Checks can be made out to Louisville Food Service and mailed to 407 E. Main St, Louisville, OH 44641 Atn: Jan Williams. Online condolences may be left for the family at www. stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414

Published in The Repository on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Louisville Christian Church
JUL
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Louisville Christian Church
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
