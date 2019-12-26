|
|
Brandi S. Schondelmeyer
Age 37, of Canton, died Sunday evening following a brief illness. Born in Rochester, Pa., she had lived in the Canton area for last several years. She was a 2001 graduate of Western Beaver High School, Beaver, Pa., worked as a driving instructor for Great Lakes Truck Driving School, volunteered at Foundations Recovery and was a member of First Christian Church.
She is survived by her mother, Catherine (Frank) Schwing of Canton; sisters, Marsha (John) Howell of Jeannette, Pa., Robin (William) Diamond of Dover, Del; grandmother, Evelyn Brown of Ohioville, Pa; step bother, Charles Schwing; step sisters, Tracie (Joshua) Dodson, Jeanie (Jason) Beck all of Canton; two nieces; three nephews; one grand-niece; two step nieces and four step nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Schondelmeyer.
Funeral services will be Friday at 2 p.m. in the Wackerly Funeral Home with Rev. Shawn Maurer officiating. Friends may call Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. in the funeral home. Donations may be made in her name to Foundations Recovery, 800 Market Ave North, Suite 1500A, Canton, Ohio 44702. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com.
(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Dec. 26, 2019