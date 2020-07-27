Brandon Bushe
Born August 1, 2001 in Canton, Ohio to Rodney Bushe & Dawn.
Brandon loved the game of baseball and enjoyed being with his friends and family. Brandon was a honest soul, when you talked to him you knew you were getting the truth the whole truth and nothing but the truth. He had the heart of a warrior, a soldier and had no fear.
Brandon Bushe is survived by his father, Rodney Bushe Sr. and brothers, Rodney Bushe II, Logan Bushe and Logon Bushe.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 27, 2020.