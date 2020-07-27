Brandon Bushe



Born August 1, 2001 in Canton, Ohio to Rodney Bushe & Dawn.



Brandon loved the game of baseball and enjoyed being with his friends and family. Brandon was a honest soul, when you talked to him you knew you were getting the truth the whole truth and nothing but the truth. He had the heart of a warrior, a soldier and had no fear.



Brandon Bushe is survived by his father, Rodney Bushe Sr. and brothers, Rodney Bushe II, Logan Bushe and Logon Bushe.



