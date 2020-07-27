1/1
Brandon Bushe
Brandon Bushe

Born August 1, 2001 in Canton, Ohio to Rodney Bushe & Dawn.

Brandon loved the game of baseball and enjoyed being with his friends and family. Brandon was a honest soul, when you talked to him you knew you were getting the truth the whole truth and nothing but the truth. He had the heart of a warrior, a soldier and had no fear.

Brandon Bushe is survived by his father, Rodney Bushe Sr. and brothers, Rodney Bushe II, Logan Bushe and Logon Bushe.

Published in The Repository on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
July 26, 2020
Brandon, you were Deeply Loved by the AMISON FAMILY. Darnell, Mama Mary, Tish, Billy, Steven, Sierra and many more. The Burton Family, Dravon and A Host of Friends. You touched our Hearts and We Often times showed you how much !! Rest in Peace "B"... We Love You
STEVEN R AMISON
Family
July 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Stay strong , I will be praying for the family
Aaliyah
Friend
July 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Stay strong , I will be praying for the family
Abigail Harris
