Brandon D. Martino
Age 40, of Magnolia, passed away unexpectedly Saturday July 18, 2020. He was born April 18, 1980 in Canton to Terry D. Hinkel and Judy (Michel). Brandon was a graduate of McKinley High School and employed by Franks Brothers Construction for many years. Brandon enjoyed racing, riding 4-wheelers, hunting and loved his family and friends unconditionally.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Judy Martino; Brandon is survived by his companion, Michelle Ross; four children, Brandon, Angelena, Adrianna and Alexandria Martino; his father, Terry D. (Michelle) Hinkel; two brothers, Eddie and Gabe Martino; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private family service will be conducted in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home. A celebration of Brandon's life will be conducted at a future date. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online atwww.sandersfuneralhomes.com
