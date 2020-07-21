Brandon D. MartinoAge 40, of Magnolia, passed away unexpectedly Saturday July 18, 2020. He was born April 18, 1980 in Canton to Terry D. Hinkel and Judy (Michel). Brandon was a graduate of McKinley High School and employed by Franks Brothers Construction for many years. Brandon enjoyed racing, riding 4-wheelers, hunting and loved his family and friends unconditionally.He is preceded in death by his mother, Judy Martino; Brandon is survived by his companion, Michelle Ross; four children, Brandon, Angelena, Adrianna and Alexandria Martino; his father, Terry D. (Michelle) Hinkel; two brothers, Eddie and Gabe Martino; several aunts, uncles and cousins.A private family service will be conducted in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home. A celebration of Brandon's life will be conducted at a future date. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online atKreighbaum-Sanders330-484-2525