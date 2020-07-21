1/1
Brandon D. Martino
1980 - 2020
Brandon D. Martino

Age 40, of Magnolia, passed away unexpectedly Saturday July 18, 2020. He was born April 18, 1980 in Canton to Terry D. Hinkel and Judy (Michel). Brandon was a graduate of McKinley High School and employed by Franks Brothers Construction for many years. Brandon enjoyed racing, riding 4-wheelers, hunting and loved his family and friends unconditionally.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Judy Martino; Brandon is survived by his companion, Michelle Ross; four children, Brandon, Angelena, Adrianna and Alexandria Martino; his father, Terry D. (Michelle) Hinkel; two brothers, Eddie and Gabe Martino; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private family service will be conducted in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home. A celebration of Brandon's life will be conducted at a future date. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

Published in The Repository on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
3 entries
July 21, 2020
So sorry to hear about Brandon , Will miss him a lot he. was a fine young man . always willing to give a helping hand. so sad. Brandon my friend will see you again , lots of Love Jeff and Rose Jett
Jeff & Rose Jett
Friend
July 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. We are so sorry for your loss. We Love You, Ed Martino,jr (Dad) and Josephine(Joie)
Ed Martino,Jr. and Josephine
Father
July 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. So very sorry for your loss. We love you, Ed Martino,jr and Josephine(Joie)
Edward Martino
Father
