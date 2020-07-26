Brandon T. Bushe
18, of Canton passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Richard L. Millar.
Brandon is survived by his mother, Dawn M. Millar; nana and papa, Diana and Paul Mihal; uncle and aunt, Derik and Marcy Millar; godparents, Pam and Terry Simmons and family.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has be sent up in Brandon T. Bushe name at Fifth Third Bank to help with funeral expenses. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
