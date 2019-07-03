|
Brenda A. McFadden
Age 62, of Minerva, passed away June 30, 2019 at Aultman Hospital with heart failure. She was born January 18, 1957 in Oakhill, W.Va. to parents, Ernest Foster and Betty (Brooks) Foster. She worked at Walmart as a cashier for five years, Carroll County 4-H as an adviser for nine years and The Canton Repository as a motor route driver for 20 years.
She is survived by her husband, Joe McFadden, whom she married January 14, 1978; two daughters, Cheryl Ann McFadden of the home, Kimberly (Ric) Mohri of Magnolia; three sisters, Velma (Dale) Riter of Canton, Linda Abel of Carrollton, Mariann (Carl) Murphy of Canton; three brothers, Tom Foster of Tenn., Ray (Story) Foster of Kansas, Jim Foster of Fla.; granddaughters, Stephanie Arrigo, Janet Hilbert and grandson, Vinnie Arrigo. She is preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle Noland.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held Monday at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Ryan Hale officiating at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva. Burial will be held at East Lawn Cemetery in Minerva. Calling hours will be held Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on July 3, 2019