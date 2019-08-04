|
Brenda (Parrish) Bennington
76 of Perry Twp., was called Home on July 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband
Donald; parents, Chester (Helen) Parrish and Irene (Bill) Gier; brothers, Larry (Sandy) and Bob (Judy) and loving in-laws Wesley and Lucille. She leaves her children, Brian Bennington and Tawny (Kevin) McConnell; grandchildren, Justin and Sophie and great grandchildren, Leila and Clyde.
Brenda will be remembered as a beautician, Realtor, Businesswoman, gardener, animal lover, crossword pro, QVC fanatic and artist. She enjoyed spending her time snow-birding with her husband in Florida, spending many hours soaking up the sun. She made life-long friends during her years as the owner of Sunny Corner Restaurant including Jane and Sherri.
Her family would like to extend a thank you to Dr. Podugu, Aultman Cancer Center, Infusion Therapy, Dr. Trehan, Dr. Singh and Kim, Amherst Meadows and Aultman Hospice for your loving care.
Memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday from 6-8pm at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cripple Creek Ferals and Friends, PO Box 172 Uniontown, OH 44685. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 4, 2019