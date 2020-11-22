Brenda Elaine McIntee
age 70 died Friday. Born in Xenia, Ohio, she had lived in the Canton/Louisville area most of her life. She was a 1968 graduate of Timken Vocational High School where she studied drafting, had worked at Ohio Power, Central States Can and retired from the Department of JFS, Children Services. After retirement she enjoyed volunteering which included: Mercy Medical Center, delivering Meals on Wheels and as a guardian for the indigent and incompetent through Stark County Probate Court, Guardian Support Services. In 2014 she was named Guardian of the Year.
Preceded in death by her mother, Doris June (Kerr) Schmidt; step father, Victor J. Schmidt (Her most favorite gambling buddy ever). Leaves behind a family she dearly and forever loved James E McIntee, her forever love; daughter, Lisa Rose (Chad) Adkins; beautiful granddaughters, Isabella and Abigail Adkins; son, Patrick James (Suzanne) McIntee and lovely granddaughter, Maeve McIntee. Brenda would like to share that she always felt so blessed by God to have such a lovely and loving family. She also felt that she was blessed with amazing friends, top of the list being her best friend, Judy Lasure.
Family and friends will meet for a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church (Maximo, Ohio) with Father Joseph Ruggieri as celebrant. Private burial will be in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Brenda asks that if possible, please donate blood at your local hospital or give to Saint Jude Children's Hospital. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiell funeralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)