Brenda Elaine McInteeFamily and friends will meet for a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church (Maximo, Ohio). In lieu of flowers, Brenda asks that if possible, please donate blood at your local hospital or give to Saint Jude Children's Hospital. Condolences may be made to:www.lamiell funeralhome.com (Lamiell 330-456-7375)