Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Brenda Hicks-Burrier

Age 73, of Canton, Ohio passed away on Friday,

February 1, 2019. Brenda was born Feb 15, 1945 in Massillon, Ohio the daughter of the late Robert F. and Mary (Barstow) Hicks. She grew up in Canton graduating from Glenwood High School. She attended Centenary

College in Louisiana, Fashion Institute in NYC and took the Montessori teacher training in Atlanta, Georgia. In addition to teaching at a Montessori school, Brenda was an active volunteer at several charities including both Aultman and Mercy Medical Centers.

Surviving are Brenda's siblings, Roxane Aarsbergen of Williamsburg, VA, Elisa Hicks of North Canton, and Robert Hicks of Hillsboro Beach, FL; niece, Kirsten Aarsbergen of Maui, HI; nephews, Pieter Aarsbergen of Columbia, MD and Joshua Aarsbergen of Williamsburg, VA. Robert Victor, special friend and companion of many years, preceded Brenda in death.

Private burial is at North Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton, Ohio 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 13, 2019
