Brenda Joy (Fisher) Callahan
age 59, of Louisville, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 after an extended illness. Brenda was born April 6, 1959 in Canton, Ohio to Milo L. and Donna M. Fisher of East Canton, Ohio. She was a 1977 graduate of East Canton High School and a lifelong resident of Stark County. Brenda retired from The Stark County District Library system. In her spare time, Brenda enjoyed spending time with friends and her dogs, especially her many Great Danes over the years. She also loved sharing her range of creativity through drawing, painting and a variety of other craft projects.
Brenda is survived by her husband of 33 years, John W. Callahan; son, Andrew J. (Emily) Anthony; step son, Stephen M. Callahan; granddaughters, Hailey and Jayla Callahan; brother, Bruce E. Fisher; nephews, Bruce E. (Stephanie) Fisher II and Michael W. (Rebecca) Fisher and two great-nephews. She is also survived by her loyal friends who were great support over the years: Corrin Waltz, Beth Williams, Roseann Widder and Jodi John.
Per Brenda's wishes, her body was donated to the Cleveland Clinic to help further the study and treatment against the disease Scleroderma. Donations can be made in Brenda's honor at: scleroderma.org. A celebration of life service will be held at St. Paul's Community Christian Church in East Canton at a later date.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 28, 2019