Brenda Joyce Backie-Boykin



Services will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 11 am at Deliverance Christian Church, 2631 Harvard Avenue NW, Canton, Ohio 44709. Visitation will be from 10 am until time of service. Interment in West Lawn Cemetery.



