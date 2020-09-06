Brenda L. (Shopper) Spohnage 75, passed into our Lord's hands at the Truman House in New Philadelphia, OH early Wednesday morning after an extended illness. Born in Bellaire, OH to the late Edward and Lena (Bartolomucci) Shopper, she was preceded in death by her daughter Michelle Anderson, her brother and sister. Brenda was a graduate of Akron Hower Vocational High School. Her greatest pleasure was to serve the Lord by providing food and special needs to the less fortunate.She is survived by her loving husband Nick Ifantiedes; daughters, Laurie (Zdenko) Zalac and Dawn (Roche) Harmon; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.(ROSSI) 330-492-5830