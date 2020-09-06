1/1
Brenda L. (Shopper) Spohn
Brenda L. (Shopper) Spohn

age 75, passed into our Lord's hands at the Truman House in New Philadelphia, OH early Wednesday morning after an extended illness. Born in Bellaire, OH to the late Edward and Lena (Bartolomucci) Shopper, she was preceded in death by her daughter Michelle Anderson, her brother and sister. Brenda was a graduate of Akron Hower Vocational High School. Her greatest pleasure was to serve the Lord by providing food and special needs to the less fortunate.

She is survived by her loving husband Nick Ifantiedes; daughters, Laurie (Zdenko) Zalac and Dawn (Roche) Harmon; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.

(ROSSI) 330-492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
09:45 - 10:45 AM
Rossi Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
