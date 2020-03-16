|
Brenda R. Heitger
age 48, of Beach City, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 14, 2020.
She was born December 6, 1971, in Massillon, and is the daughter of Raymond and LaVonne (Davis) Heitger of Brewster. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Lauri (Robert) Adkins; maternal grandfather, Wallace Davis; her partner, Charles Merry and their extended family, and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Josephine Davis and paternal grandparents, Howard and Ruth Heitger. Brenda was manager at Circle K in Richville. She enjoyed traveling and golfing.
Per her wishes, there will be no public services. Condolences to the family may be made at:
