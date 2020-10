Brenda R. Rohrage 69, of Massillon, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. She was born on June 15, 1951, to the late Charles and Rosemary (Shinn) Carson. She was a 1969 graduate of Washington High School.She married Vernon M. Rohr on February 14, 1984 and they shared over 36 years together.In accordance with her wishes cremation has taken place and services were private. For full obituary go to:Paquelet Funeral Home,330-833-3222