Brett Alan Terhune
60, of Massillon, Ohio passed peacefully on March 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward A. Terhune III and his mother, Lois Dorothy (Stuth) Terhune. He is survived by his brother, Edward (Debra) A. Terhune IV of Pittsburgh, Pa., and his sister, Abby (David) Carpenter of Uniontown, Ohio; cherished uncle of Edward and Caitlyn Terhune of Pittsburgh, Pa., Benjamin (Lauren) Carpenter of Chardon, Ohio, and Jordan Carpenter of Uniontown, Ohio; loving great-uncle to Juniper and Calvin Carpenter of Chardon, Ohio.
He was born on March 14, 1960 in Wood County, Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. He later moved with his family to Ambler, Pa., and finally resided in North Canton and Massillon, Ohio. Brett enjoyed playing multiple sports including baseball, basketball and bowling. His passion was watching the Philadelphia Phillies and the Cleveland Indians, and his latest and greatest team the Chicago Cubs. Brett was a faithful member at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in North Canton, Ohio where he faithfully served as usher and acolyte for many years. He was active as a Cub Scout and Boy Scout through his teenage years in a unique Down Syndrome Troop. Brett also participated and enjoyed competing in Special Olympics events in his younger years. He will be missed by his friend and housemate Rick and those who cared for him at Siffrin Group Home.
Interment Service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Gardens in Cheswick, Pa., where he will be interred near his parents. A memorial service will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in North Canton, Ohio at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Karlo-Libby
Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 31, 2020