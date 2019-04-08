|
|
In Loving Memory of:
Bri'Sean Tireece
Gamble
On his 10th Birthday
April 8, 2019
We think of you every day and miss you more than you will ever know.
We are celebrating
with you on your
10th Birthday!
We know you are in
Heaven watching over us.
Know that you will never be forgotten.
We will always
love and cherish you.
'Whenever I see a ray of light, beaming down from above, I know you are smiling down at me with love.' - Unknown
Mommy and Leilani, Nana's & Papa's, Uncle's and Aunt's, Cousin's,
family and friends
Published in The Repository on Apr. 8, 2019