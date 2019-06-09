Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Brian J. Sefert


1959 - 2019
Brian J. Sefert Obituary
Brian J. Sefert

1959-2019

Age 59, of Massillon died Monday, June 3, 2019 unexpectedly in his home. Born September 25, 1959 in Canton, Ohio to Harry and Dorothy (Kuhn) Sefert. He was a life resident of the Canton/Massillon area.

Preceded in death by his father, Harry Sefert; a brother, Mark Sefert; his long-time companion, Dee Howland. He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Sefert; two sisters and brother-in-law, Diane and David Gardiner, Joan Cook; two stepsons, Marcello Howland and Wayne Howland; four step grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

There will be a private family service conducted at later date.

Published in The Repository on June 9, 2019
