1/1
Brian Joseph Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian Joseph Smith

age 42, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. He was born on June 28, 1978 at Akron City Hospital to Yvonne (Gerberich) Shaw and William Smith. He married Lindsay (Johanning) Smith on Oct. 28, 2006. He worked as a nurse at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center. Brian was such a loving and compassionate husband. His role as a devoted father involved wrestling matches with the kids, jumping on the bed, playing sports, swimming, fishing and much more. He loved spending time with family, vacationing, cooking, golfing, and working out. He was always so patient, understanding, and easy-going. He was passionate about his faith journey and a member of Faith Family Church.

He is survived by his wife, Lindsay ; sons, Lincoln and Gavin; mother, Yvonne Shaw; brothers, Nicholas Pallante and Nicholas (Ivana) Shaw; step mother, Rose Smith; grandmother, Rose Kulesza; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Brian was preceded in death by his father, William Smith; and step father, Harold Shaw.

Family and friends may call Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Faith Family Church. Funeral Service will be Friday at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made Child & Adolescent Behavioral Health, 919 2nd St NE, Canton, OH 44704. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

Lamiell Funeral Home, 330-456-7375

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lamiell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved