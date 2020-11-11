Brian Joseph Smithage 42, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. He was born on June 28, 1978 at Akron City Hospital to Yvonne (Gerberich) Shaw and William Smith. He married Lindsay (Johanning) Smith on Oct. 28, 2006. He worked as a nurse at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center. Brian was such a loving and compassionate husband. His role as a devoted father involved wrestling matches with the kids, jumping on the bed, playing sports, swimming, fishing and much more. He loved spending time with family, vacationing, cooking, golfing, and working out. He was always so patient, understanding, and easy-going. He was passionate about his faith journey and a member of Faith Family Church.He is survived by his wife, Lindsay ; sons, Lincoln and Gavin; mother, Yvonne Shaw; brothers, Nicholas Pallante and Nicholas (Ivana) Shaw; step mother, Rose Smith; grandmother, Rose Kulesza; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Brian was preceded in death by his father, William Smith; and step father, Harold Shaw.Family and friends may call Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Faith Family Church. Funeral Service will be Friday at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made Child & Adolescent Behavioral Health, 919 2nd St NE, Canton, OH 44704. Condolences may be made to:Lamiell Funeral Home, 330-456-7375