Viewing
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Our Lady of Peace
833 39th St NW
Canton, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace
833 39th St NW
Canton, OH
Brian Landon Howell


1984 - 2019
Brian Landon Howell Obituary
Brian Landon Howell

age 34 went to be with the Lord on Sept. 17, 2019. Born in Canton, Ohio Oct. 13, 1984. Brian had a beautiful soul, he loved to make people laugh, enjoyed spending time with family, loved animals, he liked singing and taking selfies and riding his motorcycle. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Kenny and Phyllis Howell, Shirley Howell; uncles, Chip, Scott, Larry; aunts, Pat, Joy and Tammy. He is survived by daughter, Teagan; son, Blake and Ian; his parents, Troy Howell (Shirl) and Shirley Howell; sisters, Amanda Aguilar Reyes (Salvador), Alyssa Howell (Javier); brothers, Adam Howell Sr. (Allisha), Kevin Howell; aunts, Robbi Hansen, Sharon Cantwell (Dave), Lori Snaith; uncles, Darren Howell (Brenda), John Sheppard; girlfriend, Teresa Bennington; nieces, Jazlynn, Autumn, Adalynn, Arabella, Shaylea, Alesasia, Kylah, Shayla; nephews, Kenny, Alex, Gabriel, Adam Jr., Abraham; cousins, Angelea, Amanda, Rachel, Tania, Sabrina, Ashlynn, Landon, Davey, Traci, Mando, Nina, Tonio, Mayo, Reina, Camri, Clifford, Cayden, Amanda, Ashley, Andrew, Stacy, and many special cousins; special friend, Jessy Giles.

Funeral services will be Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace, 833 39th St NW, Canton with a viewing from 8:30-9:30 a.m. with a service following at 10 a.m with Monsignor Lewis F. Gastano. A celebration dinner will be at 5 p.m. at Garaux Park, 3801 13th St SW. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.pauqueletfalk.com.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 21, 2019
