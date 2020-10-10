1/
Brian Michael Starkey
1978 - 2020
Brian Michael Starkey

of Carrollton, died Saturday October 3rd, 2020 as the result of a motorcycle accident. Brian (42) was born March 23, 1978 in Canton, Ohio; son of Ray Starkey of Sherrodsville and Gail Mayle Parsons of Canton. Brian was an employee of KHB Lonestar.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sons, Dylan Starkey and Cole Starkey, and daughter Shelby Starkey, two brothers, Dustin Starkey and Scott Mayle, and girlfriend Samantha Ricker.

Graveside services will be held on Monday October 12th, 11:00 a.m. at Eastlawn Cemetery in Minerva.

Dodds, 330-627-5505

Published in The Repository on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Eastlawn Cemetery
