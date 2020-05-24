BRIAN SMITH
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
Gone too soon
You are loved and
missed every day.
It's been nearly two years and our heart still aches.
Loving you always ...
Mom and Bruce,
Eric and Nikki,
Kailey and Keifer.
Published in The Repository on May 24, 2020.