Brian W. Krenisky
1973 - 2020
Brian W. Krenisky

47 of Canal Fulton died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center following a long illness. Brian was born February 22, 1973 in Ashtabula, had lived in Canal Fulton most of his life, was a graduate of Northwest High School and has been a baker for Giant Eagle in Wadsworth for 30 years. Brian enjoyed time with his grandchildren and being outdoors and was preceded in death by his parents, William and Linda (Simpson) Brokos; brothers, Randy Krenisky, John Krenisky, III and Scott Brokos; sister, Carol Krenisky Crow. He is survived by his wife Crystal (Fowler) Krenisky; step-children, Brandi Fowler and twins, Sierra and Tyler Poore; seven step-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life for Brian will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Family.

www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com

Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356

Published in The Repository on Aug. 16, 2020.
