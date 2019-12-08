Home

Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
Brice Douglas Mayle

Brice Douglas Mayle Obituary
Brice Douglas Mayle

Age 33 of North Canton, passed away Wednesday, December 4th. Brice worked as a cook for the past 15 years in Canton, Ohio, Erie, Pa. and Buffalo, N.Y.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Eugene Saunders; and paternal grandparents, Audward and Rose Mayle. Brice is survived by his, mother Linda (Chuck) Clauser; father, Frank (Cheri Reese) Mayle; maternal grandmother, Joyce Saunders; brother, Damon Saunders; sister, Lia Mayle; nieces, Kindra, twins Aris and Isabella; nephew, Milo; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Our family would like to thank the Rossi family for their help, and a special thanks to our First Friends Church family for all of their prayers and support.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. Funeral services to begin at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park.

(ROSSI) 330-492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Dec. 8, 2019
