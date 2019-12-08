|
|
Brice Douglas Mayle
Age 33 of North Canton, passed away Wednesday, December 4th. Brice worked as a cook for the past 15 years in Canton, Ohio, Erie, Pa. and Buffalo, N.Y.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Eugene Saunders; and paternal grandparents, Audward and Rose Mayle. Brice is survived by his, mother Linda (Chuck) Clauser; father, Frank (Cheri Reese) Mayle; maternal grandmother, Joyce Saunders; brother, Damon Saunders; sister, Lia Mayle; nieces, Kindra, twins Aris and Isabella; nephew, Milo; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Our family would like to thank the Rossi family for their help, and a special thanks to our First Friends Church family for all of their prayers and support.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. Funeral services to begin at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park.
(ROSSI) 330-492-5830
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Dec. 8, 2019