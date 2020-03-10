Home

Brigitte E. Oliver


1938 - 2020
Brigitte E. Oliver Obituary
Brigitte E. Oliver

age 81, of Louisville, Ohio passed away Thursday March 5, 2020. She was born March 7, 1938 in Küstrin, East Germany. Brigitte is survived by her husband of 57 years, Samuel Oliver; two daughters, Lisa (Mike) Mercurio and Monica Franks; a son, Tom Oliver; son-in-law, Steven Miller; nine grandchildren, Zachary, Samantha, Jorden, Nick, Joshua, Alexis, Vinnie, Mitchell, Jaret and five great-grandchildren, Haylie, River, Gavin, Colton, Scarlett. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lisa Darr; her father, Erik Meistring and her daughter, Kenna Miller.

A private family funeral was held at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville. Brigitte was laid to rest in Union Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Mar. 10, 2020
