Brigitte Sibila
71, passed away on Feb. 10, 2020. She was born June 29, 1948 in Muhldorf, Germany, the daughter of the late Franz and Franziska Goller of Piesenkam, Germany. Brigette married her husband, Philip T. Sibila while stationed with the U.S. Army Special Forces Group in Bad Toelz, Germany. Brigitte came to the United States with their daughter Lillian C. Sibila (Porter) in 1967. Brigitte lived in North Canton since her husbands retirement from the U.S. Army. She worked at Danner Press Company for 18 years, until they closed in 2002. Brigitte was a member of the Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Green. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting and spending time with her grandchildren. Brigitte was a avid animal lover.
She is survived by her husband and daughter, Lillian (Shawn) Porter; grandchildren, Savanna and Rowan Porter; sister, Renate (Sario) Caravalho of Oxford, Miss; cousins in Altoging and Munich Germany; and a close friend of the family, Tony, in Piesenkam, Germany.
Visitation will be held Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL) and Monday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church (1800 Steese Rd., Uniontown) where a mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. with Father David Durkee, Pastor as Celebrant. Interment will take place at Sunset Hill Memory Garden. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Akron Children's Hospital (214 W. Bowery St., Akron, Ohio 44308). The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 13, 2020