Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
1800 Steese Rd.
Uniontown, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
1800 Steese Rd.
Uniontown, OH
Brigitte Sibila

Brigitte Sibila Obituary
Brigitte Sibila

Visitation will be held Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL) and Monday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church (1800 Steese Rd., Uniontown) where a mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. with Father David Durkee, Pastor as Celebrant. Interment will take place at Sunset Hill Memory Garden. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Akron Children's Hospital (214 W. Bowery St., Akron, Ohio 44308). The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 14, 2020
