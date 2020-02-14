|
Brigitte Sibila
Visitation will be held Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL) and Monday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church (1800 Steese Rd., Uniontown) where a mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. with Father David Durkee, Pastor as Celebrant. Interment will take place at Sunset Hill Memory Garden. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Akron Children's Hospital (214 W. Bowery St., Akron, Ohio 44308). The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 14, 2020