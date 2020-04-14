Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Resources
More Obituaries for Brittany Torrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brittany Lynn Torrence


1991 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brittany Lynn Torrence Obituary
Brittany Lynn Torrence

on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, Brittany Lynn Torrence went home to be with her loving heavenly father. Brittany was born on May 16, 1991 to Marcia Torrence and Randy Torrence. Brittany attended Perry High School and graduated from Glen Oak High School in 2009. She continued her education at the University of Akron and Stark State and graduated with an associated degree. Brittany was willing to drop anything to help anyone who asked. Her love, generosity, and kindness was only outdone by her sense of humor. Her compassion and love shined through her smile. Brittany was beloved by her family and friends and we will all miss her laugh and smile for the rest of our lives.

She is survived by her mother, Marcia Torrence, brothers Jerrod and Michael Torrence. Her father, Randall (Tiffini), Randy and Conner Torrence: along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Private Funeral Services will be held at the Arnold Funeral Home in Canton with Pastor Joe Cosentino officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold - Canton

330-456-7291
Published in The Repository on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brittany's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -