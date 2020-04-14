|
|
Brittany Lynn Torrence
on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, Brittany Lynn Torrence went home to be with her loving heavenly father. Brittany was born on May 16, 1991 to Marcia Torrence and Randy Torrence. Brittany attended Perry High School and graduated from Glen Oak High School in 2009. She continued her education at the University of Akron and Stark State and graduated with an associated degree. Brittany was willing to drop anything to help anyone who asked. Her love, generosity, and kindness was only outdone by her sense of humor. Her compassion and love shined through her smile. Brittany was beloved by her family and friends and we will all miss her laugh and smile for the rest of our lives.
She is survived by her mother, Marcia Torrence, brothers Jerrod and Michael Torrence. Her father, Randall (Tiffini), Randy and Conner Torrence: along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Private Funeral Services will be held at the Arnold Funeral Home in Canton with Pastor Joe Cosentino officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold - Canton
330-456-7291
Published in The Repository on Apr. 14, 2020