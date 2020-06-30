Brittney Nicole Perrin
Brittney Nicole Perrin

Sunrise August 10, 1986 *

Sunset June 22, 2020.

She was survived by her six children Destiny Perrin, Aliyah Perrin, Raven Perrin, Ashaud Perrin, Malichi Perrin, Israel Perrin.

Services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 12 noon at Greater Bethel Apostolic Church, 2335 15th Street SW Canton, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11 am until time of service.


Published in The Repository on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
729 Cherry Avenue NE
Canton, OH 44702
(330) 455-7944
June 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
