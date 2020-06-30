Brittney Nicole Perrin
Sunrise August 10, 1986 *
Sunset June 22, 2020.
She was survived by her six children Destiny Perrin, Aliyah Perrin, Raven Perrin, Ashaud Perrin, Malichi Perrin, Israel Perrin.
Services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 12 noon at Greater Bethel Apostolic Church, 2335 15th Street SW Canton, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11 am until time of service.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 30, 2020.