Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
115 Andreas Drive
Sugarcreek, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
115 Andreas Drive
Sugarcreek, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BROCK BENNINGTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BROCK A. BENNINGTON


1981 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
BROCK A. BENNINGTON Obituary
Brock A.

Bennington

Services will be held on (TODAY) Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Smith-Varns Funeral Home, 115 Andreas Drive in Sugarcreek with Pastor Rod McBride officiating. Burial will be Union Hill Cemetery.

Friends may call on (TODAY) Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services of Saturday at the funeral home. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website.

Smith-Varns, 330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral Home
Download Now