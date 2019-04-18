Home

Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
Brooke Diane Usner


Brooke Diane Usner


1960 - 2019
Brooke Diane Usner Obituary
Brooke Diane Usner 1960–2019

CHANTPLEURE

A French word meaning to sing and weep at the same time. Hence, we sing Brooke's praises while lamenting with tears. Brooke was born on Flag Day and was convinced all America broke out banners for her.

She leaves behind her dad and mom, Jack and Sophie Usner; her brother, Matthew Usner; and oceans of cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Howard Usner and Mr. and Mrs. Louis Walker.

Come join us on Saturday, April 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home to share joyous memories and floods of tears.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 18, 2019
