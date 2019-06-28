|
Brooke Erin Mendenhall (Miller)
Former North Canton resident, Brooke Erin Mendenhall nee Miller, 41, of Signal Mountain, TN, succumbed to triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Brooke loved her children, friends, roller derby, music, Wonder Woman, gnomes, unicorns, and rainbows. She wore the insignia of Wonder Woman as a talisman. As "Malice" she was a skater and coach for the Chattanooga Roller Girls (CRG). She was a co-founder of Chattanooga's first youth roller derby league. CRG retired her number 77 as a tribute to her dedication to the team and sport. A 1996 graduate of Hoover HS, Brooke attended Ringling College of Art and Design and received a master in speech pathology from Kent State University. She was the Director of Rehabilitation Services at Alexian Village, Signal Mtn.
Brooke is survived by daughter, Rei; and son, Kainyn of Signal Mtn; father, Joe Miller (Pam), Uniontown, OH; mother, Lois Tolley (Robert Fockler III), North Canton, OH; brother, Micah Miller, Gilbert, AZ; sister, Fawn Miller, Corona, CA.
Visitation will be held 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Sunday, June 30th., at Wann Funeral Home, 4000 Tennessee Avenue, Chattanooga, TN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made at: gf.me/25yhn
Wann Funeral Home, 423-821-7551
Published in The Repository on June 28, 2019