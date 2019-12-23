Home

Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
Bruce A. Walker

Bruce A. Walker Obituary
Bruce A. Walker

Age 54, of Canton, passed away peacefully Sun., Dec. 15, 2019. Born in Canton, beloved son of Les and Louise Walker. Bruce was a 1983 Graduate of McKinley High School and had attended Christ Presbyterian Church.

In addition to his parents, Bruce is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Alison and Drew McDonald and their daughter, Jessica; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Andrew Walker and his children, Aleena and Ian, and Neil Walker and Elizabeth Bache-Walker and their children, Kendyll and Skylar Bache.

Private family services will be held in North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bruce's memory may be made to the National Resources Defense Council at: www.nrdc.org. The Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.

Gordon (330)456-4766
Published in The Repository on Dec. 23, 2019
