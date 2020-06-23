Bruce A. Wilson
age 73 of Jackson Township, passed away on June 18, 2020 in his home. He was born in Massillon, Ohio on September 2, 1946 to Kenneth and Dorothy (Crookston) Wilson. Bruce served as a Sergeant in the United State Marine Corp during Vietnam from 1964-1968 and became a proud police officer upon returning home. In 1981, he completed the FBI Academy. He served as a Chief Investigator for the Massillon Police Department and retired as a Lieutenant from Jackson Township Police Department. He lived and breathed the police force and loved his family.
Bruce is preceded by his parents; daughter, Tina Wilson in 2003; great grandson, Lucas Wilson; sister, Debbie Wilson; brother-in-law, Dennis Hazel; and sister-in-law, Bernadette Wilson. He is survived by his loving wife since 1997, Nada (Jerin) Wilson; daughter, Jody (John) Brunner; step-children, Cara (Geoff) Frazier and Gregg (Liz) Frazier; grandchildren, Brent (Cayla) Wilson, Nicholas (Shaina) Wilson, Hunter White, Myah White, Taryn Remark, Gabe Remark, Christopher Brunner, James Brunner, and Cory Brunner; great grandchildren, Lewis Wilson, and Lainey Wilson; sister, Terri Hazel; brother, Kim Wilson; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. and on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 11-12 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at noon with Father Ed Gretchko officiating. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to www.paquelet.com.
Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Jun. 23, 2020.